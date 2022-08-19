GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s dangerous to go alone-Take this!

On Monday from 6 – 8:30 pm, South Greenville Rec Center will host GAME P.L.A.Y. (Police, Life and Youth) event that seeks to bring together local communities and police officers with nonviolent video games.

This event will allow interaction between the local communities and police officers that will grow trust and support for one another and allow communication.

This event will also have free food and drinks provided with gift cards and prize giveaways as well. It is for high school students from ages 14-18.

The event will be located at 851 Howell Street in Greenville.