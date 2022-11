GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 10, American Red Cross, Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness and Beare Garden Animal Rescue are teaming up for an event that will allow volunteers to donate blood.

For every unit collected at the blood drive, $10 will be donated to go towards Beare Garden Animal Rescue.

The event will be held at 1540 E. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville and runs from 10 am to 3 pm.

For more information, click here.