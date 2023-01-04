GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New year, new me.

Wildwood Park is hosting an event called Winter Walk, which focuses on exercise and nature. The event is this Sunday.

The walk will be on a 2-mile trail and will discuss how plants and animals behave differently during the winter season. The citizens can also ask questions about the flora and fauna in the park.

The event is for ages 5 and up with an adult. It will be held at 3450 Blue Heron Drive and will start at 2 pm.

The maximum number of participants is 20. The fee is $7 and the discounted Greenville resident fee is $5. For additional information or to register please call (252) 329-4576 or email hbthompson@greenvillenc.gov.

You can also click here to register as well.