GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to get your hands dirty for a good cause.

On July 30, from 8 a.m. to noon, a local community service project will help assist in cleaning up the Tar River. The “Splash for Trash” Tar River Clean-Up event is held by the Greenville Noon Rotary Club to promote recreational use and the clean-up of the Tar River in Pitt County.

The Greenville Noon Rotary Club wishes to promote access, river recreation and environmental awareness.

For more information, citizens can contact John Person at (252) 353-2131. Citizens who want to assist are encouraged to bring their own watercraft.