Exit ramp on U.S. 264 in Greenville to close for two weeks

Greenville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US-264 at Stantonsburg Road interchange in Greenville, N.C. (Google Maps)

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an exit ramp on U.S. 264 West in Greenville will be closed for two weeks, as upgrades continue for the Southwest Bypass project.

According to NCDOT officials, Exit 73A on U.S. 264 West, which goes to Wilson, will be closed from 9:00 a.m. on Monday to 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 9, to allow the contractor to perform upgrades to the ramp as a part of the Southwest Bypass project.

NCDOT said drivers attempting to get to Wilson via U.S. 264 West must detour on exit 73B to enter US264 East, then turn right onto the loop. Drivers will cross the overpass, then take the next loop to return to US 264 West.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV