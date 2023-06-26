GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is voting to make adjustments to policies at the Leroy James Farmer’s Market.

James Rhodes, assistant county manager for planning and environment, said one of these adjustments includes allowing vendors from counties surrounding Pitt County to be able to sell products at the farmer’s market.

Rhodes said the policy accepts vendors from Martin, Edgecombe, Beaufort, Craven, Lenoir, Greene and Wilson counties. He described the policy as being fair to vendors and making sure everything is locally grown.

There is some opposition. Patricia Shegas is one of the five board members at the farmer’s market. She is also a business owner. She said this new policy pushes out some who have been coming to the farmer’s market for 10 years.

“The Romeos bring in all kinds of produce, he has a lot of friends that are farmers, and he brings whatever he can to the farmer’s market, Shegas said. “Now that the board has unsuccessfully tried to push him out before, and making their lives miserable. now they’re doing it with this new rule.”

“Pitt County has always been interested in having local farmers and local products showcased at the farmer’s market,” Rhodes said. “So now is an actual definition of what local is.”

Seafood vendors are an exception to the changes since those products are locally grown, caught and produced in counties along the coast.

Other changes include certified vendors must submit applications and fees annually instead of every Saturday. On-site farm inspections will be conducted by staff to make sure products are locally grown.

The new rules go into effect on July 1.