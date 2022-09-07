GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization will be holding an event Thursday in Greenville to demand reforms to restore trust in the state courts.

Progress NC Action has been conducting a “Fair Courts NC” tour at different locations across the state. Thursday’s event will be 10 a.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse and will feature pro-democracy groups, nonprofit and faith leaders who will be speaking.

“Judicial integrity is crucial to ensuring equal protection for all under the law. However, over the past decade, actions by the legislature have increasingly infected our courts with politics and undermined judicial independence,” said Durrell Johnson. “Therefore, Fair Courts NC is launching a public accountability campaign to inform voters about these attacks on judicial independence and propose simple, common-sense reforms to curb partisanship in our courts.

“Fair Courts NC is calling on elected leaders, candidates, and voters to sign the three-point reform plan, which can be found at faircourtsnc.com.”

Among them will be Rev. Dr. Arlecia Simmons, NC Council of Churches, Melissa Price Kromm, executive director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections and Craig Merrill, a board member with the ACLU-NC. A livestream of the event will also be available starting at 9:55 a.m. at this link.