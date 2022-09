GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to shop local.

Saturday, the Fall Art Show by the Tar River Potters will be coming to the Ironwood County Club. The event runs from 9 am to 3 pm.

The pottery makers will showcase handmade gifts for the Fall and Winter holidays. The North Carolina artists will host a kid and pet-friendly event to buy local and handmade gifts.

The event will be held at 200 Golf Club Wynd.