GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time for some good BBQ, Bluegrass, and Brews, all for a good cause.

On October 7, NC Stop Human Trafficking will host the BBQ, Bluegrass, and Brew event in Greenville. The event is the largest fall benefit for the nonprofit and all the proceeds go to fund its education and training programs, and collaborative and advocacy work.

The Martin County Ramblers will be providing the bluegrass music for the event. One ticket is $60 and two tickets are $100.

The event is happening at the Barn on Saint Andrews, located at 400 Saint Andrews Drive.

