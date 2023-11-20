GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hundreds of families in Greenville are getting a free turkey for Thanksgiving thanks to a program that’s now in its seventh year.

It’s thanks to the Greenville Police Department’s Cops and Barbers program. On Monday, police officers gave out 360 turkeys to local barbershop owners who will now give them to customers in need.

“It’s good to be able to say ‘Hey look, the shop has partnered with cops and barbers to be able to put an extra meal on the table and people hear more about it,’ they’re able to come through,” said Davontay Taylor, DMTCutz barbershop owner.

“It’s just another way we use our outreach program to really touch families in the community. we serve and protect, but we are also here to provide services for members of our community,” said Sgt. Richie Williams with the GPD.

This is the seventh annual turkey giveaway for the Cops and Barbers program.