Family of man killed by Greenville police in 2019 files wrongful death lawsuit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of a man shot and killed by a Greenville police officer is filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Sean Rambert Jr., 23, was killed in July of 2019 while police say he was trying to break into a townhome on Brookville Drive. In a statement, leaders with GPD said “Any loss of life in our community is a tragedy.”

GPD officials said officer David Johnson responded to a break-in when the two had a struggle, which led to shots being fired. The State Bureau of Investigation conducted a third-party investigation in the shooting. The findings deemed Johnson’s actions were justified.

The family disagrees, which led to the lawsuit being filed Wednesday. Their lawyer, Cate Edwards, said Lambert was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2017.

“He was not a violent man by any means and didn’t pose a danger as a result of his mental health issues,” Edwards said. “This was a situation where the police officer decided to pull out his gun and shoot Mr. Rambert as a first resort as opposed to be last resort.”

Edwards said one of the family’s goals in pursuing these claims is to make sure no other family has to go through what they are going through now.