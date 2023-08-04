GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday in honor of Jayden Harrison.

Harrison’s family will be holding the vigil outside of Plant Fitness in Greenville, the sight of his death. The vigil will be on Friday at 8 pm. Anyone is welcome to attend and is asked to bring flowers.

Anyone with information on Jayden’s death can call (252) 758-7777. The caller is able to remain anonymous.