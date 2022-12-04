GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Family Support Network of Eastern North Carolina has launched its largest fundraiser ever.

Nearly 100 decorated Christmas trees will line the halls of the Greenville Convention Center until later this month. The trees are sponsored by donors, businesses and various organizations around Eastern North Carolina.

The Family Support Network is a private nonprofit organization providing emotional support and resource information for families of children with disabilities and medical needs. Click here for more information.