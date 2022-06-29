GREENVILLE, N.C. — The fifth and final show for the spring and summer Concert on the Common series will take place at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater on Thursday at the Greenville Town Common.

Chicago Rewired, a tribute band honoring one of America’s biggest acts, will perform starting at 6 p.m. Chicago has sold over 100 million records and is one of the longest-running and most successful bands of all time.

Chicago Rewired will perform the hits including “Make Me Smile,” “Beginnings,” “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” and others.

Chicago Rewired was originally scheduled to perform at the concert series in May but the performance was rained out. Food trucks will open on First Street along with beer sales at 5:30 p.m. The band will take the stage at 6 pm.

The radio stations of Inner Banks Media present the series with the assistance of the Greenville Junior League and the City of Greenville.

“This is another band that everyone will be able to sing along with which makes these shows so much fun,” said Henry Hinton, President of Inner Banks Media. “Hearing those great songs with that classic horn section is going to be really exciting.”

Inner Banks Media stations blanket eastern NC including 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, Groovin’ Oldies 97.9/94.1 and 96.3 WRHT.