Final step of Arlington Boulevard Rehabilitation Project to begin Friday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The final step of a vital road reconstruction project in Greenville is scheduled to be completed this weekend.

Arlington Boulevard between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street will have a final layer of asphalt placed beginning Friday night, June 12 (weather permitting).

This work will be done under lane closures, with no traffic detours utilized.

The schedule will be as follows:

Friday night, the inner three lanes – the inside (left) lane of each direction and the center turn lane – will be closed for paving. Traffic will continue to flow in each direction via the outside (right) lanes.

Once that is complete, the westbound outside lane (traveling from Greenville Boulevard to Evans Street) will close for paving. Westbound traffic will continue to move via the center turn lane.

Finally, upon completion of the westbound side, the eastbound outside lane (traveling from Evans Street to Greenville Boulevard) will close for paving. Eastbound traffic will continue to move via the center turn lane.

This paving work is scheduled to be completed by Sunday, June 14.

This is the final step in this phase of rehabilitating this section of Arlington Boulevard, which began in late April.