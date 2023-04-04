GREENVILLE, N.C. — Six student-led teams will pitch their entrepreneurial ideas with the hopes of winning the sixth annual Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge.

The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Harvey Hall on the campus of East Carolina University. More than $150,000 in cash and in-kind services are up for grabs.

The College of Business, College of Engineering and Technology, Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences and College of Health and Human Performance will be represented during the finals. This year’s finalists showcase a diversity of ideas. Clothing, fitness, products, social enterprises and technology are all represented.

Judges for this year’s finals include:

Vern Davenport (MBA ‘81) – partner, QHP Capital

John May (’93) – managing partner, CORE Industrial Partners

Sonja P. Nichols – president and owner, Southern Lion, LLC

Grant Smith – former Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge winner

Since the first Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge in 2017, more than 400 student-led entrepreneurial teams have competed for more than $600,000 in prizes and money to start their businesses.