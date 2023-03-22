GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is celebrating its seventh annual Day of Giving with new events.

Pirate Nation Gives is an online fundraiser that runs for 24 hours, this year on Wednesday. The school is encouraging alumni, students, faculty and others to come together, support the university and give back. New activities have been introduced this year as a way to improve involvement on campus including name a squirrel, pint-sized PeeDee search and philanthropy honor cards.

Last year the school raised more than $8.4 million with the help of 1,500 donors. This year, the school is focusing on student scholarships, healthcare initiatives, athletics and faculty and program support. So far, $6.1 million has been raised as of early Wednesday afternoon.

“The donations that we get from donors really help us to have that extra special something,” said Lauren Thorn, director of the Center for Student Success at ECU. “There have been a lot of great stories this week where our donor funds have helped students do study abroad to go to special conferences. Just being able to give back and knowing it’s going directly back to students.”

To learn more about the Pirate Nation Gives challenges, check out their leaderboard. To participate by donating, visit their website.