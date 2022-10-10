GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On November 5th, the Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab will be hosting an event that goes over details of “La Concorde,” Blackbeard’s flagship.

This event will provide a free guided tour from the conservators for documenting and investigating this ship that also went by “Queen Anne’s Revenge.”

The tours will run every 30 minutes from 10 am to 1:30 pm and will last approximately 1.5 hours. Space is limited and reservations are required.

To register for the event, click here.