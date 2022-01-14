Fire chief explains the importance of preventing carbon monoxide in your home

GREENVILLE, N.C. — As we head into the winter months, officials are reminding us to be aware of carbon monoxide and take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves safe.

Carbon monoxide poisonings increase in the winter months as people are more likely to be using gas furnaces and other appliances. Greenville Fire Battalion Chief Mervin Taylor says there are a few key things to remember when it comes to preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

“So, just the main thing to remember about carbon monoxide poisoning is that it is colorless, odorless and tasteless. So it is a byproduct of combustion. Anything you have in your home from the open flame could produce carbon monoxide. The main thing to prevent that is proper ventilation,” said Taylor.

Taylor added it’s extremely important to make sure you have a working carbon monoxide alarm in your home as well.