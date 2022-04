GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Pitt County firefighters responded to a call of a fire early Thursday morning.

The call came to 222 River Road Estates in Pitt County around 5:30 a.m. When firefighters and other officials arrived, they found a camper home had caught fire.

Officials said the person inside the home was able to escape without suffering any injuries. The fire was quickly put out by firefighters.

Investigators continued to look into the cause of the fire Thursday morning.