GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first-ever Carnival for a Cause was held on Saturday. It was a charity event to raise money for special-care dentistry efforts at East Carolina University’s dental school.

The ECU School of Dental Medicine’s Special Care Dentistry Association hosted the event outside of Uptown Brewing Company. Different student dental groups ran games, there was live music and also local vendors and food trucks. The funds raised from the event will go toward special dentistry events, helping care for patients with special needs.

“We’re trying to raise money to start a fund for our special care patients at the dental school, to help supplement some of their care,” said Lydia Hartung, president of the ECU Special Care Dentistry Association. “It can be super, super expensive and costly and a lot of the times, it’s not covered fully by insurance.”

Organizers hope to hold the event again next year and make it even bigger.