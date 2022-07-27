GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Health Department has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the county.

So far, 38 cases have been reported across North Carolina. That number is up from 24 total cases just six days ago.

More than 70 countries and nearly every U.S. state has reported cases of monkeypox as the outbreak, now considered a global emergency by the World Health Organization, expands.

After weeks of delays, nearly 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for distribution, U.S. health regulators said Wednesday.

The Department of Health & Human Services is expanding eligibility for the vaccine. Anyone who has been in close contact in the past two weeks with someone diagnosed with the virus is able to get the shot.

The disease is spread by close contact, and at this point, mostly affects men who have sex with men. But it is not just a sexually transmitted disease, as anyone in close contact with someone who’s infected is at risk. The World Health Organization says the monkeypox outbreak has become a significant threat to global health.