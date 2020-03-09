First North Carolina Regional Robotics Championship to generate over $1 million in economic impact

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Over the upcoming weekend, 30 high school teams from across the state will put their self-made robots to the test at ECU’s Minges Coliseum.

This event is expected to generate over $1 million in estimated economic impact.

These teams are competing to advance to the North Carolina State Championship and eventually on to the Global First Robotics Championship in Houston, Texas in April.

Teams will be coming from as far away as Asheville to compete, and Pitt County will have 2 teams represented in the competition, the Pitt Pirates and Boneyard Robotics.

“Without support from our community partners, events like this would not be as successful as they are,” said Paul Sheehan, Director of Sports Development for Play Greenville, NC Sports. “The First NC Robotics Championship is a wonderful and extremely exciting event that brings non-traditional competitions to our community. This multi-year partnership has grown over the years, and we are excited that First North Carolina has chosen East Carolina University and Pitt County to be its home once again.”

Greenville and Pitt County have been the host of this event for many years.