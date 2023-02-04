GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday night was the first weekend for the combined social districts in Greenville.

The changes will allow people to drink in restricted areas around participating businesses. People in Uptown Greenville Friday night said they were enjoying the revised social district combining Uptown and the Dickinson Avenue social districts.

“I think it could only help,” said Kara Simmons, a Greenville resident. “I would just like to see more foot traffic and see more businesses benefitting from the merge.”

Before this weekend, the social districts were separate. Originally, the districts ran from Fifth Street and Evans Street and the Dickinson Avenue area. That forced some to have to toss out their alcoholic drinks if they wanted to leave those areas.

This new change was decided by Greenville City Council during its Jan. 9 meeting. The official change came Wednesday.

Also in the change are the hours of operation, which are now 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. The social districts will operate each Thursday-Saturday.

“I know a lot of businesses around downtown have been kind of struggling to get customers in so I think it will be really good for the economy,” Simmons said.

The area of Dickinson Avenue is now crossed with Reade Circle and Evans Street is being used to link the two social districts.