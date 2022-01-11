Fleet Feet owners making plans to relocate to new location in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fleet Feet owners say they’re relocating from Greenville Square to the former Gordon’s Golf, Ski, and Snowboarding building on Arlington Boulevard.

The new space will house the store, a cycle studio, coffee and a beer bar. Owner Chris Loignon said he wants to use the new space as a way to give back to the community.

“Think like theme rides at the cycle studio where it benefits a non-profit in town or I always have this dream of having a house blend you can get from our coffee shop and if you buy a cup that day it benefits a non-profit in town,” Loignon said.

Loignon also said she hopes the new location will open up in April. Until then the store on Greenville Boulevard will remain open.