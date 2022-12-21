GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC have seen a 42% increase in the number of people needing their services.

In Greenville, one branch of the food bank said that the holidays increase food insecurity because of higher prices.

“Without … even without the holiday season, Thanksgiving and Christmas, food is always a need here in Pitt County and the counties that we serve each month. We just see an influx during the holidays … and we don’t hear about it enough, said Food Bank Greenville Branch Director Whykeshia White.

The food banks are asking for help from their communities so that people don’t have to choose between bills, food and Christmas.