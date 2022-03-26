GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday night was about having some fun, enjoying an adult beverage and some good food in a festive atmosphere.

Uptown Greenville hosted its fifth annual Dickinson Avenue After Dark event Friday night. After holding a similar event last fall in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, activities returned to a normal spring setting under the lights during a cool evening.

On a long road in Uptown Greenville, there were different food trucks, drink tents and even a nine-foot-tall stilt walker. The night also included yard games such as cornhole, and DJ CuttyStyles playing music for all to enjoy throughout the night.

Click the videos to see more.