GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fans of the ABC television show “The Bachelorette” will be happy to hear this news.

Zac Clark from season 16 of “The Bachelorette” will be coming to ECU on Tuesday to speak on his recovery from addiction. Clark is the founder and CEO of Release Recovery, a halfway house in New York.

Clark started his foundation in 2017 after garnering attention through the hit TV show. Now, he uses his platform to help others who are struggling with addiction.

Clark will speak in the Main Campus Student Center at the 2nd Floor Ballroom. The event runs from 6-8 p.m.

To learn more about Release Recovery, click here.