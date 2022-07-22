GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Since 1965, the Foster Grandparents Program (FGP) has provided one-one-mentoring, nurturing, and support to children with special or exceptional needs, or who are in circumstances that limit their academic, social, or emotional development.

Foster grandparents volunteer from 2-40 hours a week and receive a tax-free hourly stipend, mileage reimbursement, recognition and ongoing training. Greene Lamp has been an AmeriCorps Seniors Grantee in both Lenior and Greene counties since 2017.

Now the program will be coming to Pitt County.

As foster grandparents, seniors severe as role models in county public schools, early head start centers, youth development centers, Boys and Girls Clubs, Charter Schools, and After School Programs. They assist children with learning to read, provide tutoring and give encouragement to children who need extra attention.

Starting on July 26, Greene Lamp will be partnering with Pitt County Schools and the Pitt County Educational Foundation to host a recruitment fair for seniors 55 and older. The requirement event will be held at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Seniors are asked to bring a copy of their driver’s license or government-approved photo ID, proof of income for 2022, and proof of vehicle insurance. The enrollment process will take only approximately one hour.

For more information, please contact Greene Lamp’s Senior and Volunteer Services Department at 252-523-7770 ext. 101 or ext. 102.

Click the above video to learn more.