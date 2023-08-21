GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A four-month investigation into the trafficking of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Pitt County resulted in the arrest of four people on Aug. 17.

The Special Operations Unit of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office along with the Special Response Team, Major Crimes Unit, K9 Unit, FBI and the Greenville Police Department executed search warrants at 2704 N,. Chatham Ct. in Winterville. Arrested were Idn Arrington, 45, of Winterville, Maria Arrington, 42, of Winterville, Larry Arrington, 55, of Greenville and Tyhem Antwan Tyson, 35, of Georgia.

