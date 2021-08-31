Four Greenville-based companies recognized by Inc. Magazine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four Greenville-based companies have received good marks in INC Magazine’s “5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” report.

Three of the four businesses are tech companies and one is a commercial real estate company. Coming in 850th place was Grover Gaming with 574% growth in three years. It was followed by Appogee, Integrative Mobile and The Overton Group.

Brad Hufford with the Greenville ENC Alliance said it’s a pleasant surprise to see so many Greenville tech companies on the list.

“A lot of these companies, it was unique to us that these are tech-based companies,” Hufford said. “That’s not something you would historically think about for Greenville. it shows there’s a space in our market for the service they’re providing and they’re really standing out amongst the crowd.”

Hufford also said he’s hopeful this recognition will help attract more companies to Eastern North Carolina.