Four hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on Firetower Road

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department said four people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Firetower Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter, an SUV was traveling west on Firetower Road when the driver ran a red light and struck a pickup truck that was pulling out from Ashcroft Drive.



The crash caused the SUV to then hit a concrete median and overturn onto another pickup truck that was sitting in the left turn lane.

According to police, the driver in the SUV and three people inside the second pickup were taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV will be cited for running the red light.