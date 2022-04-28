GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department said four members of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce were among those injured in a multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports that Chamber President and CEO Trent McGee was in a vehicle with Director of Member Relations & Programs Kimber Stone, Director of Talent & Events Aileen Peacock and Director of Marketing & Communications Lauren Phillips when the crash happened around 1 p.m. The three-vehicle crash happened at Memorial Drive between O’Hagen Place and View Drive.

Officials said a 2009 Dodge pickup driven by Carlton Gaskins, 65, of Ahoskie, was traveling southbound on Memorial Drive when it crossed the center lane and into oncoming traffic. His vehicle sideswiped a Chevy truck driven by Timothy Copeland, 58, of Washington and crashed into a Toyota SUV Phillips was driving with the chamber members inside.

Five of the six people involved in the crash were taken to Vidant Medical Center with most of them still hospitalized as of Thursday morning.

Gaskins was charged with failure to maintain lane control and driving left of center. The cause of the crash remained under investigation and further charges could be administered, GPD officials said.