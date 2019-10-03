Free document shredding, recycling event to be held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is looking for artists to submit proposals to create new murals in Uptown Greenville.

Organizers of the Greenville Mural Project (GMP) said they invite any designers, visual artists, and graphic artists to apply for the opportunity to submit proposals and qualifications for public art projects at various locations in the Uptown Greenville and Dickinson Avenue Districts.

The Phase 1 goal of the GMP is to start at least three new public art projects by December 1, 2019, in the following locations:

1. Design for Vinyl Wrap of Utility Box in Uptown Greenville:Utility Box #1 Location: Fifth Street & Cotanche Street and Evans StreetDimensions:Width: 37.00" Height: 73.00" (2 North/South panels)Width: 26.50" Height: 73.00" (2 East/West panels

2. Design for Vinyl Wrap Utility Box in Uptown Greenville:Utility Box #2 Location: Reade Circle & Cotanche StreetDimensions:Width: 37.00" Height: 63.00" (2 North/South panels)Width: 26.50" Height: 66.00" (2 East/West panels)