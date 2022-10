GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center.

This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm.

The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more.

Admission is free for all ages.