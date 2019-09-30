Free health event to be held on Monday in Greenville

Live Now
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – On Monday evening, the North Carolina AIDS Action Network will host a community town hall event at a restaurant in Greenville to discuss LGBTQ health issues.

The event, titled “Rainbows, Doctors, and Unicorns: Medicaid Advances LGBTQ Health,” will be held on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Scullery, located at 431 Evans Street.

Organizers said the community town hall-style event will discuss the importance of Medicaid for the LGBTQ community, and ways people can access local HIV prevention services.

Food and drinks will be provided, according to the event organizers.

