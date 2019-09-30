Free health event to be held on Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - NCODT officials said, starting on Monday, a 20-mile section of one westbound lane on US-264 in Pitt County will be closed until the end of 2019.

NCDOT officials said the closure will affect the outside westbound lane of US-264 in Pitt County, from the Southwest Bypass interchange to the Wilson County line.

Crews will be upgrading that section of the highway to interstate standards, working in 2-mile increments, by trenching it during the day, and paving it at night.

Construction began on Monday morning and is expected to last until the end of 2019, NCODT officials said.

Once widening on the westbound side of US-264 is complete, the contractor for this project will widen the eastbound side.

NCDOT officials said drivers who travel on US-264 Westbound should allow extra time for their commute, and slow down in the road work zone.