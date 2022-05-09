GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get the popcorn ready for a movie night in town.

This Friday there will be an outdoor viewing of Sing 2 for both kids and parents. The event is hosted by Wintergreen Primary PTA.

The location of the viewing is at 4710 County Home Rd in Greenville.

If interested, it is highly encouraged to reserve a spot. You can reserve by clicking here:https://forms.gle/mXf13F6Kfnp2pzkD6.

There will also be food trucks on-site beginning at 6:00 PM for families to purchase snacks.

The movie will begin at 7:30 PM.