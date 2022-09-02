GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve got food, fun and music. Now, all we need is some football.

Freeboot Friday kicked off with lots of people enjoying the entertainment, which featured national recording star Uncle Kracker. There was a lot to see and do for the thousands who were in the Uptown Greenville area having some fun ahead of Saturday’s college football season opener between NC State and East Carolina University.

Freeboot Friday is held the day before each ECU home football game. Dowdy Ficklen Stadium is sold out for Saturday’s noon nationally televised game. NC State comes in ranked No. 13 nationally.

Erin Jenkins and Ken Watlington have more from the festivities. Click the above video to find out more.

