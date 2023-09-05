GREENVILLE, NC — East Carolina University Pirate fans have showcased their school pride time and time again. It will be no different, with the help of the official pep rally of home football games, Freeboot Friday. This free event is open to all ECU Alumni, students, families, and children.

In its 23rd season, the four-part series kicks off on Friday at 5:30 PM at the Five Points Plaza. The event features Head ECU Football Coach Mike Houston, live music, beer and wine, food trucks, community partners, and more.

Freeboot Friday is opening the season with The Vegabonds, an alternative southern rock band from Nashville, Tenn. With a portfolio of albums that includes crowd-favorite songs like Georgia Fire, Shaky Hands, Partying with Strangers, and Heartache and a Memory, The Vegabonds will bring high energy, hook-heavy rock, and guarantee a good time every time!

Program details include:

5:30 pm: Event begins, Sponsorship Shout-out

5:35 pm: Jake Sutton

6:45 pm: Coach Houston speaks, Sponsorship Shout-out

7:10 pm: The Vegabonds

8:30 pm: Strike of event

The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle operates game days from Downtown to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The shuttle runs three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game. Shuttle route information can be found here. Tailgating is prohibited in the municipal parking lots while supporting Downtown businesses is encouraged.

For more information regarding Freeboot Friday or The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle, please visit downtowngreenville.com.