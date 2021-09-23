Freeboot Friday returns to Uptown Greenville for Charleston Southern weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Calling all East Carolina fans, get ready to cheer on the Pirates once again.

This Friday at 5:30pm, the Official Pirate Pep Rally for home football games takes place at the Five Points Plaza. Freeboot Friday, presented by Wells Fargo, is a free event, that welcomes all community members. It kicks off the weekend as the ECU Pirates host Charleston Southern on Saturday.

The event will feature live music from TrainWreck, beer and wine, food trucks, children’s activities, and more. TrainWreck is the ultimate, high-energy, party band. The Eastern North Carolina band is ready to entertain Pirate fans with their array of songs from Sweet Home Alabama to Purple Rain. Freeboot will welcome Women’s head Basketball Coach, Kim McNeill and the women’s basketball team.

Program details include:

5:30pm: Event begins, Sponsorship Shout-out

5:35pm: TrainWreck

7:00pm: Coach McNeill Speaks, T-Shirt Toss, Sponsorship Shout-out

7:15pm: TrainWreck

8:30pm: Strike of event

The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle operates game days from the Uptown district to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The shuttle runs three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game. Shuttle route information can be found here. Tailgating is prohibited in the municipal parking lots, while supporting Uptown businesses is encouraged.

For more information regarding the Freeboot Friday or The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle, please visit www.uptowngreenville.com or contact Uptown Greenville at info@uptowngreenville.com.

Uptown Greenville will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of all event attendees.