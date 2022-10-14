GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was the last Freeboot Friday of the season for the Uptown Greenville area. It’s all being capped off by the excitement of East Carolina University’s homecoming festivities, which continue into Saturday, leading up to the football game.

ECU entertains Memphis for homecoming

Saturday’s parade will start at 9 a.m., and ECU officials said it will have a longer route this year.

“So, the parade will start down near Wahl-Coates Elementary School. They’ll pull out at Forest Hill Circle, and then it’ll go all the way through Uptown Greenville this year, so it’ll extend a little farther than they’ve seen in the past, and go all the way down to Washington Street,” said Hank Bowen, a senior associate director for the Department of Student Engagement.

President and CEO of Visit Greenville NC, Andrew Schmidt, said people should plan ahead though because this is the homecoming game and more alumni, students, and fans than usual will be there. The football game against Memphis starts at 7:30 p.m. at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, capping off a full day that includes tailgating and other festivities.

“Just show up a little early, you know, to make sure you get a good spot along the parade route. The weather’s going to be beautiful,” Schmidt said. “Maybe a light jacket in the morning, but it’s going to be a lot of fun. Just enjoy it.”

Bowen said part of Fifth Street will be closed for the parade, but there should be plenty of parking.

“That’s one of the beautiful things about going down through Uptown Greenville this year is that all that parking Uptown and the Five Points Plaza, anywhere along there is going to be available, so people can not have to crowd on the parts of Fifth Street before that and on those side streets, so I would say park somewhere in Uptown,” Bowen said.

“The parking deck is there, those parking lots are there, but also those streets leading into Fifth Street will be open as well.”

For those fans who couldn’t make it to the last Freeboot Friday, ECU officials encourage them to come and show their school spirit at the parade. There will be floats, music, candy, and shirts to enjoy.