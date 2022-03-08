GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, we introduced a new series that looks at where people who move to different parts of Eastern North Carolina for a new job are from.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Greenville, NC using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Greenville, NC in the second quarter of 2020.

We’ll continue this series for the next few days.

#18. Richmond, VA

– Started a new job in Greenville from Richmond in Q2 2020: 10

— #61 (tie) most common destination from Richmond

– Started a new job in Richmond from Greenville in Q2 2020: 13

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Richmond

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Greenville from Washington in Q2 2020: 15

— #150 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Greenville in Q2 2020: 15

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 0 to Greenville

#16. Burlington, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Burlington in Q2 2020: 16

— #15 most common destination from Burlington

– Started a new job in Burlington from Greenville in Q2 2020: 16

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 0 to Greenville

#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Greenville from New York in Q2 2020: 17

— #162 (tie) most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Greenville in Q2 2020: 14

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Greenville

#14. Asheville, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Asheville in Q2 2020: 19

— #26 (tie) most common destination from Asheville

– Started a new job in Asheville from Greenville in Q2 2020: 23

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Asheville

#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Virginia Beach in Q2 2020: 29

— #32 most common destination from Virginia Beach

– Started a new job in Virginia Beach from Greenville in Q2 2020: 36

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Virginia Beach

#12. Winston-Salem, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Winston in Q2 2020: 33

— #15 (tie) most common destination from Winston

– Started a new job in Winston from Greenville in Q2 2020: 43

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 10 to Winston

#11. Wilmington, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Wilmington in Q2 2020: 48

— #11 most common destination from Wilmington

– Started a new job in Wilmington from Greenville in Q2 2020: 74

— 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 26 to Wilmington

#10. Goldsboro, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Goldsboro in Q2 2020: 52

— #6 most common destination from Goldsboro

– Started a new job in Goldsboro from Greenville in Q2 2020: 53

— 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Goldsboro

#9. Jacksonville, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 59

— #8 most common destination from Jacksonville

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Greenville in Q2 2020: 50

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Greenville

#8. Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Greensboro in Q2 2020: 63

— #13 most common destination from Greensboro

– Started a new job in Greensboro from Greenville in Q2 2020: 82

— 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 19 to Greensboro

#7. Fayetteville, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Fayetteville in Q2 2020: 65

— #11 most common destination from Fayetteville

– Started a new job in Fayetteville from Greenville in Q2 2020: 65

— 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 0 to Greenville

#6. New Bern, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from New Bern in Q2 2020: 70

— #6 most common destination from New Bern

– Started a new job in New Bern from Greenville in Q2 2020: 61

— 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Greenville

#5. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Durham in Q2 2020: 82

— #14 most common destination from Durham

– Started a new job in Durham from Greenville in Q2 2020: 126

— 6.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 44 to Durham

#4. Rocky Mount, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 115

— #6 most common destination from Rocky Mount

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Greenville in Q2 2020: 88

— 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 27 to Greenville

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Charlotte in Q2 2020: 150

— #22 most common destination from Charlotte

– Started a new job in Charlotte from Greenville in Q2 2020: 209

— 11.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 59 to Charlotte

#2. Raleigh-Cary, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Raleigh in Q2 2020: 299

— #10 most common destination from Raleigh

– Started a new job in Raleigh from Greenville in Q2 2020: 411

— 22.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 112 to Raleigh

#1. Not in metropolitan area, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 430

— #9 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area

– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Greenville in Q2 2020: 549

— 29.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 119 to Not in metropolitan area