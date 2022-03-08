GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, we introduced a new series that looks at where people who move to different parts of Eastern North Carolina for a new job are from.
Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Greenville, NC using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Greenville, NC in the second quarter of 2020.
We’ll continue this series for the next few days.
Monday: New Bern | Wednesday: Jacksonville | Thursday: Rocky Mount
#18. Richmond, VA
– Started a new job in Greenville from Richmond in Q2 2020: 10
— #61 (tie) most common destination from Richmond
– Started a new job in Richmond from Greenville in Q2 2020: 13
— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 3 to Richmond
#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
– Started a new job in Greenville from Washington in Q2 2020: 15
— #150 most common destination from Washington
– Started a new job in Washington from Greenville in Q2 2020: 15
— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 0 to Greenville
#16. Burlington, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Burlington in Q2 2020: 16
— #15 most common destination from Burlington
– Started a new job in Burlington from Greenville in Q2 2020: 16
— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 0 to Greenville
#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
– Started a new job in Greenville from New York in Q2 2020: 17
— #162 (tie) most common destination from New York
– Started a new job in New York from Greenville in Q2 2020: 14
— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 3 to Greenville
#14. Asheville, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Asheville in Q2 2020: 19
— #26 (tie) most common destination from Asheville
– Started a new job in Asheville from Greenville in Q2 2020: 23
— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 4 to Asheville
#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Virginia Beach in Q2 2020: 29
— #32 most common destination from Virginia Beach
– Started a new job in Virginia Beach from Greenville in Q2 2020: 36
— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 7 to Virginia Beach
#12. Winston-Salem, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Winston in Q2 2020: 33
— #15 (tie) most common destination from Winston
– Started a new job in Winston from Greenville in Q2 2020: 43
— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 10 to Winston
#11. Wilmington, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Wilmington in Q2 2020: 48
— #11 most common destination from Wilmington
– Started a new job in Wilmington from Greenville in Q2 2020: 74
— 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 26 to Wilmington
#10. Goldsboro, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Goldsboro in Q2 2020: 52
— #6 most common destination from Goldsboro
– Started a new job in Goldsboro from Greenville in Q2 2020: 53
— 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 1 to Goldsboro
#9. Jacksonville, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 59
— #8 most common destination from Jacksonville
– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Greenville in Q2 2020: 50
— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 9 to Greenville
#8. Greensboro-High Point, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Greensboro in Q2 2020: 63
— #13 most common destination from Greensboro
– Started a new job in Greensboro from Greenville in Q2 2020: 82
— 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 19 to Greensboro
#7. Fayetteville, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Fayetteville in Q2 2020: 65
— #11 most common destination from Fayetteville
– Started a new job in Fayetteville from Greenville in Q2 2020: 65
— 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 0 to Greenville
#6. New Bern, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from New Bern in Q2 2020: 70
— #6 most common destination from New Bern
– Started a new job in New Bern from Greenville in Q2 2020: 61
— 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 9 to Greenville
#5. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Durham in Q2 2020: 82
— #14 most common destination from Durham
– Started a new job in Durham from Greenville in Q2 2020: 126
— 6.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 44 to Durham
#4. Rocky Mount, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 115
— #6 most common destination from Rocky Mount
– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Greenville in Q2 2020: 88
— 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 27 to Greenville
#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Charlotte in Q2 2020: 150
— #22 most common destination from Charlotte
– Started a new job in Charlotte from Greenville in Q2 2020: 209
— 11.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 59 to Charlotte
#2. Raleigh-Cary, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Raleigh in Q2 2020: 299
— #10 most common destination from Raleigh
– Started a new job in Raleigh from Greenville in Q2 2020: 411
— 22.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 112 to Raleigh
#1. Not in metropolitan area, NC
– Started a new job in Greenville from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 430
— #9 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area
– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Greenville in Q2 2020: 549
— 29.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 119 to Not in metropolitan area