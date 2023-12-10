GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program held a Christmas fundraising event on Saturday.

Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program is a nonprofit that offers equine-assisted activities for children and adults with physical, cognitive and psychological disabilities. The fundraiser featured local vendors, food, pictures with Santa and, of course, their beautiful horses. Mountain Boy Trees, which operates a seasonal Christmas tree lot off Fire Tower Road in Greenville also donated the Christmas trees at the site.

People around the community were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas at the event. Program Director Hannah Stocks said this was the purpose of the event.

“This event really is to pull the community together and to bring them here and also to include the differently-abled community as well because that’s what we do here, we serve them,” Stocks said. “And so we wanted to bring them along with all the other communities and bring them together and celebrate Christmas.”

Stocks also said the continued success of the organization and its outreach is what makes it so special. The funds raised from the event will help the ranch’s programming and future projects that they are working on.

Click here if you want to learn more about their programs or how to donate.