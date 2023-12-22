GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friends, family, coworkers and even patients of a well-respected doctor who died tragically on Sunday were at his funeral on Friday.

Mourners filled Unity Church in Greenville on Friday to pay their respects to Roger McMurray, 45. The N.C. State Highway Patrol said McMurray and Gregory J. Harman, 53, of Raleigh, were killed after they stopped to help at a scene along I-87 east of Raleigh. The initial crash involved a black Cadillac SUV that had traveled off the road to the right and collided with a ditch.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. McMurray was a family medicine doctor for Physicians East in Greenville.

Erik Rivas, 46, of Wendell was driving a 2001 Ford pickup truck heading southbound at a “high rate of speed” when he lost control, ran off the right side of the highway, and hit the two pedestrians, troopers said. Rivas was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle, and exceeding a safe speed, officials said.

“The fact that Roger would stop in a pouring down rainstorm to make sure someone might not need his assistance and to go and to help them, that was Roger,” Unity Church Pastor Jeff Manning said earlier this week. “I was not surprised by that whatsoever, and the fact that in his last moments he was helping somebody else, I mean you talk about Christ likeness.”