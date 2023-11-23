GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thanksgiving went to the dogs … and cats at Pitt County Animal Services.

Last week, we told you about PCAS’ Give Thanks short-term foster program. About 40 animals got fostered and around 50 were not. To give these special furry friends a Thanksgiving they won’t forget, the Mutt Strutters came together to provide a special meal.

“It’s still unfortunate that they are here, but we give them as much love as we can,” said Melanie Satore-Baldwin, Mutt Strutters coordinator. “We treat them as our own, which that’s what most volunteers come to do and then we give them a little bit of extra food, a little bit of holiday food so they get to partake in some of the festivities.”

Along with their regular meal of kibble, the dogs got some special dog food, including a Grammy’s Pot Pie dog food, Thanksgiving Day dinner and turducken flavor. The cats got a Thanksgiving-flavored food as well.

As you might expect, they were each a member of the clean-bowl club on Thursday.