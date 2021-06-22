Future of Confederate monument still up in air after Pitt County commissioners table discussion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The future of a Confederate monument that once stood at the Pitt County Courthouse is still up in the air after Monday’s county commissioners’ meeting.

The monument was supposed to be transferred over to the Sons of Confederate Veterans. From there, it would move to have a new home along NC Hwy. 43 in the southern part of Pitt County. This action is now being pushed back to the July 19commissioner’s meeting.

The problem is a lease agreement between the landowner and the group. Some county residents say they aren’t surprised it’s taken this long.

“I honestly think when they took it down, their idea was ‘Let’s take it down, put it away and hope it just goes away and no one ever sees it again’,” said Jerry McRoy, who is a member of the Relocation Committee.

The monument will remain in storage until the transaction is complete.