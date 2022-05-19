GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A gas leak disrupted traffic along Fire Tower Road on Thursday.

WNCT’s Toni Snyder reports the Greenville Fire Department and Greenville Police Department were at the Ace Hardware at 2098 E. Fire Tower Road. The intersection there was closed with traffic only allowed to turn left as of 12:30 p.m.

An Ace Hardware employee said there was an inspection last week but a tank was not checked. An inspection there while digging led to the discovery of the gas leak.

Officials were working to fix the lead and return traffic to normal in the area.