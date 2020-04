GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A gas leak was reported at Target on Evans Street in Greenville.

According to Greenville/Fire Rescue, the call came in at approximately 11:13 a.m. when a bystander smelled gas.

Officials said they believe it’s due to some construction behind the store

Some neighboring businesses were evacuated just as a safety precaution.

Greenville Utilities is currently on the scene.

No one was hurt or injured.

