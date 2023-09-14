GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A “major gas leak” that was reported in one part of downtown Greenville has been fixed, officials tell WNCT.

Gas leak in downtown Greenville (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

Chief photojournalist Kenneth Roundtree was at the area of West 4th Street and Tyson Street, where the source of the gas leak was reported. Officials told him there was a smell of gas but the line there had been capped off and repaired.

A Facebook post by Greenville Fire/Rescue indicated people were advised to avoid the area of West 3rd Street and West 5th Street between Ford Street and Tyson Street. Roundtree reports the scene was cleared around 10:30 and the leak fixed.

Officials said a construction crew created a six-inch cut to the line. People smelled gas and were alerted to the scene, which was near Sadie Saulter Pre-K Center. Traffic was building up around the area as parents came to pick up their children. The school has since resumed its normal schedule.