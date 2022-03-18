GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Even as gas prices slightly decline, they’re still impacting many people and services.

More than 400 Pitt County senior citizens rely on food from the Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program. The program runs weekly, Monday through Friday. With the highest gas prices the country has seen in years, it’s become a challenge to meet this demand.

“We’re 100% dependent on our volunteers,” said Rich Zeck, executive director of the Council on Aging. “We don’t pay for gas and we don’t reimburse.”

He says the prices are causing some volunteers to limit their time and service to the nonprofit.

“Maybe they volunteer two or three days a week, now they’re only volunteering one or two days a week because of the gas prices,” he added.

Volunteers are still finding ways to get food to those in need.

“The cause is still greater than the pain or suffering at this time,” Zeck said. “What do nonprofits do when they have increased costs? They reduce services, and that’s what we’re going to not do is decrease services because people are hungry.”

Zeck said he’s also seeing an impact on their transportation services which normally take people to dialysis appointments.

“We transport people because some of them can’t afford the price of gas to begin with, so services like ours are going to be even more critical,” he said. “The sad part is, our transportation funds are already maxed. We’ll probably be getting more calls from people saying we need more rides, but we just don’t have those funding dollars right now.”

They’ll continue to serve the community, but are asking for the community’s support.

“Sometimes we need to say, ‘I know it’s impacting me, but how is it affecting that stranger?'” Zeck said. “We hope people who aren’t feeling the impacts as much, will step up and donate or they say, I’m in a good situation, I can afford the gas, I’ll deliver.”

If you’re able or interested in volunteering, you can call the Council on Aging at 252-752-1717 or visit their website for more information.